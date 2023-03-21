While the Ballarat council's Harmony Day flag raising ceremony guest speaker commended the strides the region had made in multiculturalism, he said improvements were still needed in areas including Indigenous affairs and systemic racism.
Victorian Multicultural Commission commissioner and Migrant Workers Centre deputy chair Shankar Kasynathan, who spoke on Tuesday at Queen Victoria Square, said he was impressed with the "multi layered approach" the council had taken to celebrate diversity.
However, he said the city, and Australia as a whole, were not immune to providing flaw-free policies particularly in the realm of employment.
"There's systematic racism in policies and procedures, a policy that says, 'oh look if you don't have enough local experience, sorry', is a reflection of discrimination or 'hey, you need to fill out this five, six page statement addressing selection criteria before you can apply for this job', which immediately excludes people without strength in English," Mr Kasynathan said.
"We have to address all the barriers that are there, as part of that tackling racism."
He also highlighted the need for Aboriginal people to be enshrined into the country's constitution through an Indigenous voice to parliament, which will be voted on this year.
"Aboriginal people have been looking after the Earth, the trees, the rivers of this country for thousands of years before any of us arrived and those of us who have come here and who have found refuge, we recognise that when we came here, that we came at the mercy of a white administration and we didn't seek out First Nations people," Mr Kasynathan said.
"But as part of our act of reconciliation, we need to listen to, learn from, walk with, our Aboriginal brothers and sisters, to look after their place for thousands of years to come, and what a significant year for that conversation with the voice to parliament that we must support as a multicultural community."
Wadawurrung traditional custodian Shannen Mennen, who provided the ceremony's Welcome to Country, said the importance of an Indigenous voice to parliament could not be understated.
"It's about getting that recognition out there and having that voice on Indigenous issues," Ms Mennen said.
As for the council's and Australia's dealing of First Nations affairs, she noted that despite headway having been made, there was still "ways to go".
"It's going to be a long journey, everyone acknowledges that, but every small step that we take now will push us further in that journey," Ms Mennen said.
"Ultimately we just want to be heard, and we want to be a part of the community."
Speaking from personal experience, she said a more consultative approach was needed.
"There needs to be more involvement with Indigenous communities (through) actively seeking input from them instead of involving them as part of a process," Ms Mennen said.
She did however emphasise events such as the flag raising ceremony were crucial in mending the disconnect between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people.
"Days like this are really, really important. It just allows us to come out and to actually talk with the community and to build those relationships, and to share a bit more about us and why we want to be involved," Ms Mennen said.
The flag raising ceremony ties in with the United Nation's International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, which is celebrated on March 21.
For the city, the ceremony is part of Harmony Fest, which is celebrated from March 16-26. The theme for this year is 'our past. our future: celebrating and reflecting on the contributions of Victoria's multicultural communities'.
IN THE NEWS:
Ballarat mayor Des Hudson, speaking on Tuesday, acknowledged the plight of those new to the region and the strength in showcasing multicultural activities.
"We know that migrants, both those new to Ballarat and those who have lived here for a long time, face issues of isolation, connection and language and we believe that celebrations through our sports, arts and cultural events have a vital role to play down the barriers and are paramount to building bridges of acceptance," Cr Hudson said.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.