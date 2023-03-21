The Courier
Victorian Multicultural Commission highlights city's intercultural triumphs and challenges at Ballarat's Harmony Day flag raising ceremony

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated March 21 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 4:30pm
Victorian Multicultural Commission commissioner Shankar Kasynathan, who spoke on Tuesday at Queen Victoria Square as part of Ballarat's Harmony Day Flag Raising Ceremony, commended the city's "multi layered approach" in facilitating multiculturalism. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

While the Ballarat council's Harmony Day flag raising ceremony guest speaker commended the strides the region had made in multiculturalism, he said improvements were still needed in areas including Indigenous affairs and systemic racism.

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

