The Courier
Home/News/Education
Education

Chocolate problems? These girls will help solve them as they take part in a Girls in STEM program

MS
By Michelle Smith
March 27 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Girls in STEM participant Roxy with student leaders Hayley, Haileigh and Ballarat Tech School associate director Damon Minotti. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Girls are being given the confidence to use their STEM skills to solve real-life industry problems in a year-long program at Ballarat Tech School.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.