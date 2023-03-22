A six-goal haul in the GWS GIANTS VFL practice match has Greater Western Victoria Rebels graduate Aaron Cadman in the mix for an AFL debut.
The Darley junior's impressive performance followed a four-goal outing in the GIANTS earlier practice match, with new coach Adam Kingsley full of praise for the No. 1 draft pick.
"Cads (Aaron Cadman) had a really strong game in the VFL, so he's continually putting his hand up," Kingsley said in Wednesday's press conference.
"We'll have a decision to make at some point, whether that's this week or beyond, around do we want to see him at AFL level right now?"
The GIANTS will be forced to make three changes after their hard-fought win in treacherous conditions against Adelaide on Sunday.
Prior to round one, Kingsley said it was due to structure, not form, that Cadman missed out on selection.
"What's the mix in the forward line? Do we play four talls, is three enough, who makes way if we bring Aaron in? All these sorts of decision-making is attached to Aaron and we're working our way through that," he said.
"We're in no rush to play him. He's here for a career, not the first month of the season.
"We've been really pleased with his performance over summer and he played really well on the weekend, but if he doesn't get in this weekend, he'll keep plugging away, he's a real competitor and he'll keep trying to improve."
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
