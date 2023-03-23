The Courier
Ballarat firefighters learn clifftop-rescue in Werribee Gorge

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated March 23 2023 - 7:52pm, first published 6:30pm
FRV Firefighters and students took part in a series of clifftop rescues at Werribee Gorge State Park this week. Picture supplied.

The Werribee Gorge State Park has become a classroom for firefighters from Ballarat and Warrnambool completing a specialist wilderness high-angle rescue course.

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

