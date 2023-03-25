AUSTRALIA'S first female vascular surgeon has shifted her focus to the operating theatre at St John of God Ballarat Hospital.
Susan Morris said she noticed an increasing need for vascular surgeons in Ballarat, particularly from women who preferred a female specialist, and felt she could make a positive difference in the city.
Ms Morris is well-known for treating varicose veins using Radio Frequency Abalation, a procedure that was "neat and quick" with minimal pain to patients who were typically back at work the next day.
She said Ballarat, and the wider western district communities the city's health industry served, deserved greater access to vital treatments without having to go to Melbourne.
"During COVID I saw a lot more patients from rural areas and it became obvious regional areas needed more services, particularly Ballarat," Ms Morris said.
"It's taken a few months to get accreditation but [last week] we had our first operation and many were surprised at the procedure. It proved we think we've got something to offer."
Ms Morris has long been familiar with the region, having a holiday house in Daylesford, but said she was surprised to learn of gaps in the city's medical treatment.
She bought and opened a consulting clinic in Dawson Street but for Ms Morris, moving into the city was about more than setting up a sign.
While waiting for the right accreditation to be approved to operate here, and room to do so, Ms Morris wanted to get involved in the theatre community.
Ms Morris has been impressed with the city's arts and restaurant scene. She decided to offer backing to Ballarat performances of Priscilla Queen of the Desert and We Will Rock You.
Ms Morris has also been impressed with the facilities she has found in St John of God Ballarat Hospital.
Facilities will continue to improve with a major redevelopment underway at this hospital to soon feature four new operating theatres.
IN OTHER NEWS
Ms Morris has also found a wealth of professional ties to Ballarat.
Before the established medical schools in the city, St Vincent's Hospital specialists would rotate their training through Ballarat. While she did not come through Ballarat, a lot of her peers did and there is still a network here.
Ms Morris was training in general surgery when the Australian vascular surgery college was established, saving aspiring specialists from having to undertake their training overseas.
At that stage only two names were put forward of which her name was one.
"At St Vincent's I had a good time as well. It was even and fair - no gender bias," Ms Morris said.
This opportunity opened up a wealth of experience for Ms Morris that she was now keen to share in Ballarat.
She said there had been great support already from the community in helping her to get started.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.