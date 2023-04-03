The Courier
Home/News/Education
Health

Mount Rowan canteen wins big in Vic Kids Eat Well state health awards

MS
By Michelle Smith
April 4 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Rowan Secondary College canteen staff Chloe Hewitt and Jody Burgess won the community champion award, and the school receive the 'big bite' award in the Vic Kids Eat Well awards. Picture by Adam Trafford
Mount Rowan Secondary College canteen staff Chloe Hewitt and Jody Burgess won the community champion award, and the school receive the 'big bite' award in the Vic Kids Eat Well awards. Picture by Adam Trafford

Canteen meals at school used to be a once-a-week treat but when staff at the Mount Rowan Secondary College canteen recognised some students were buying lunch there ever day they realised they needed a healthy overhaul of their menu.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.