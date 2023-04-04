Ballarat musicians are being provided a much-needed boon after a tumultuous COVID-19 period with the council's third annual music program, which will feature a new artist conference segment.
The Be Hear Now event was launched in conjunction with music professionals and the city as a way to help, support and promote emerging artists in the region through a number of live gigs.
This year's iteration of Be Hear Now focuses on the theme of uplifting musicians "to watch" who might not always have the exposure they need to elevate their craft to the next stage.
The artists selected for this round include rapper, singer and DJ Sami, folk psychedelic group Pyrex, electro fusion band Confetti Western, pop soloist Cassells and '60s-inspired ensemble Iridescence Duo.
Pyrex's drummer Jordan Hicks, who had been involved with Be Hear Now last year, said he was eager to experience the program in a COVID free capacity.
"It was a bummer not to play shows because that's a great way to just get better and meet new people, network, promote yourself," Hicks said.
"Ballarat is a pretty small scene, but you still don't get to cross paths with everybody.
"So it's good that (Be Hear Now) it's bringing everyone together and introducing us to people, musicians and bands, forming new connections that way. So locally, it'd be good for connections as well as industry."
Hicks said he was especially looking forward to the latest addition to the program, the Be Hear Now conference, which is set include panellists from highly popular music streaming service Spotify, Music Victoria and Sounds Australia.
"I've done some conferences in the past, and it's always been really beneficial," he said.
"It's just cool to meet the editor for say Pitchfork, or the guy that runs Live Nation, it's just cool to meet those people and talk to them about different stuff and get little ideas or just hints and tips from them about ways to go about things."
Be Hear Now project co-curator Paula Maki said the musicians who form part of the 2023 line up illustrated the thriving and diverse soundscape of Ballarat.
"There's a real mix of people and we select them based on whether we might see potential for them to grow, or whether we think that we might be able to offer them opportunities through funding through the Ballarat City Council that they may not get otherwise."
Ms Maki said her main aim with this year's event was to foster a greater sense of camaraderie between artists, ensuring they felt supported in the region.
"One of our main concerns is that Ballarat creatively has been gutted out from the inside. So whenever you have a creative project, you need to go to Melbourne or go elsewhere in order to source a scene or other people who are like minded," she said.
"So what we're trying to do is try to say to people 'no you need stay in Ballarat', because there's so much going on here you just don't know about each other."
Ballarat councillor Daniel Moloney said the program would not only be a stepping stone for many upcoming artists in the region but also aided stimulating the city's economy.
"For a reasonably small amount, between $10 and $20, you can get out and see some great live music that will really rival some of the best things you'll see in inner-city Melbourne," Cr Moloney said.
Be Hear Now will run from June 30 to July 2.
To find out more about the program and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.creativeballarat.com.au/be-hear-now
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
