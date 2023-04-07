The Courier
Ballarat accommodation squeeze with soccer, basketball tournaments

By Melanie Whelan
April 8 2023 - 5:00am
Victorian soccer's junior country championships is set to share billing with Basketball Ballarat junior tournament, in its 50th year, at the King's Birthday weekend in June. Pictures by Adam Trafford, Luke Hemer
PREPARATIONS for one of Ballarat's biggest sporting participation events in years are shaping up as a major test for the region.

