THE chance to be heard has long been important to Matilda Goodbourn, who is encouraging other children to consider being a Fred Hollows Foundation junior ambassador.
Earning the foundation's humanitarian award late last year has offered Matilda the chance to do some soundbites promoting the charity, to direct $5000 of charity money to cause important to her - she chose a site program in Vietnam, a country in which her grandmother volunteered as nurse - and it has been a chance to speak up about her magazine The Little Issue, helping homeless people in Ballarat.
"I like how much they support everyone through the foundation around the world . You don't find many places that offer recognition for kids," Matilda said. "Kids generally have just as good ideas for helping the world as adults."
Matilda was nominated for the humanitarian award by her younger sister Lilah Rose for putting the spotlight on social justice issues largely via The Little Issue.
Inspired by The Big Issue, Matilda created a junior edition after finding a gap in the market.
Matilda has seen someone selling The Big Issue on a Ballarat street corner and, as an avid reader, asked her mum for a copy. When her mum explained some things were not always for children to read, Matilda set out to create a child-friendly edition.
With support from her primary school Emmaus' social justice committee, the magazine has continued the past five years with all money raised supporting Ballarat Soup Bus. Her collective efforts have tallied about $2000 to help people in need.
The magazine is mostly sold via the school but has attracted the attention of some important people, including then-Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison who personally replied to a letter from Emmaus pupils in the magazine.
Mr Morrison encouraged pupils to continue pursuing what they were most passionate about and to speak up and to debate while respectfully listening to others' opinions.
Matilda has also landed an interview with The Big Issue editor Amy Hetherington.
Lilah Rose said The Little Issue had articles that made the world a better place and this was why she nominated her sister for the Fred Hollows Humanitarian Award.
"It has interviews, puzzles and craft. I love that my big sister Matilda is changing the lives of the people who use the Soup Bus and the kids who read her magazine," Lilah Rose said.
Now a year seven student at Loreto, Matilda aims to keep The Little Issue in publication. Plans are underway for a cooking-themed issues with some recipes, given that the Soup Bus helps people in need to access food. Matilda said it was also cool to have lots more potential contributors at her new school.
The Fred Hollows Humanity Award has recognised more than 2,000 Australian students who make a positive difference in others' lives. Nominations are open until July 21: hollows.org/au/humanityaward.
