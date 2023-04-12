Melbourne Symphony Orchestra will return to Ballarat's Civic Hall next month with a new conductor at the helm.
Two days before travelling to Ballarat, acclaimed conductor Jessica Cottis will make her debut with the orchestra with the same program that will be performed at Civic Hall.
The internationally in-demand conductor will make her MSO debut with a program of Mendelssohn, Mozart and Sibelius classics inspired by nature and place.
Ms Cottis, who was born in Gippsland, studied organ, piano and musicology at the Australian National University and continued her studies in Europe. Following a wrist injury she studied conducting at London's Royal Academy of Music before holding several prestigious conducting jobs at orchestras in the UK and Australia.
She will lead the orchestra through Mendelssohn's Hebrides Overture inspired by the rock columns and crashing water of Fingal's Cave on Scotland's Hebrides Islands, and Mozart's Clarinet Concerto featuring clarinet soloist David Thomas.
The two hour concert (including interval) closes with Sibelius' Symphony No. 2.
It will be the second time the orchestra has performed at Civic Hall in six months, having played to a large crowd in December for its traditional performance of Messiah which marked the return to Ballarat of conductor Ben Northey who grew up here and the first time the orchestra had visited the city in three years.
Melbourne Symphony Orchestra - Mendelssohn, Mozart and More will take place at Civic Hall on May 13.
