The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Indigenous Affairs

Grant helps Ballarat Indigenous children, teenagers camp on Country

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
April 19 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat and District Aboriginal Cooperative's Shu Brown, Central Highlands Water managing director Jeff Haydon and chairmanager Angeleen Jenkins with BADAC chief executive officer Karen Heap with BADAC children on camp. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Ballarat and District Aboriginal Cooperative's Shu Brown, Central Highlands Water managing director Jeff Haydon and chairmanager Angeleen Jenkins with BADAC chief executive officer Karen Heap with BADAC children on camp. Picture by Lachlan Bence

MORE chance to be on Country and immersed in culture with other young Aboriginal peers can "change lives", Ballarat and District Aboriginal Cooperative's chief executive says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.