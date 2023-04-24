The Courier
Ballarat's Lynne Reeder part of newly launched Global Compassion Coalition

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
April 24 2023 - 4:00pm
Sebastopol primary pupils Seth and Alexis with the peace poles, which feature the phrase of 'may peace prevail' in Ukrainian, Maori, English and Wadawurrung languages. Picture by Luke Hemer
STORIES of compassion and care in Ballarat are starting to capture international attention as examples of how we can all be kinder to each other.

