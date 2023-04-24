A timeline for upgrades to Eureka Stadium has been set as the state government is looking for a contractor to build the additional facilities needed for Ballarat to host the athletics in the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
This could include undertaking civil and earth works as well as constructing the athletics tracks, car parking and sport lighting.
The advanced tender notice was released on Monday April 24.
Expression of interest applications will open in May and the second stage of the tender process, a request for proposal will be released in July.
Development Victoria, who are in charge of delivering the major competition venue infrastructure, anticipates a contractor will be appointed in August.
The state government will spend $150 million on the stadium, this will include 5,000 new permanent seats and 18,000 temporary seats as well as improving accessibility access.
At the end of March, the state government announced two architectural firms will work together to design the stadium upgrades.
Wendouree MP Juliana Addison said in a statement, "the improvements will benefit our community for decades to follow".
In a separate announcement, the state government is also seeking regional based employment suppliers and group training organisations through a registration of interest process.
In order for builders to be able to work on Victorian 2026 projects they will need to employ workers from a "diverse range of backgrounds to meet Labor Government policy requirements".
The state government will create a list of regional workers in areas like concreting, bricklaying and electricians which allow workers and contracted builders to connect with each other.
There will also be opportunities for students to apply for apprenticeship and traineeships with builders contracted for games infrastructure.
Meanwhile the City of Ballarat mayor and chief executive are expecting a further breakdown of the Commonwealth Games spending once the treasurer hands down the state budget on May 23.
Mayor Des Hudson said he would like to see support for an events platform next to Creswick Road and thought it was important for the athletes village in Delacombe to fit in with the surrounding area.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
