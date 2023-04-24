The Courier
Timeline announced for Eureka Stadium ahead of Commonwealth Games althetics

Updated April 24 2023 - 5:51pm, first published 5:30pm
Drone photo taken at Mars/Eureka Stadium in May 2022. Picture by Adam Spencer.
A timeline for upgrades to Eureka Stadium has been set as the state government is looking for a contractor to build the additional facilities needed for Ballarat to host the athletics in the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

