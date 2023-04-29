Energy Safe Victoria has taken the unusual step of banning the supply of an Aussie-made brand of small wind turbines it argues are non-compliant, after incidents at Gordon and Ross Creek.
The energy watchdog said some turbines supplied by Adant Services Group - which trades as Australian Wind and Solar - have had issues including blades detaching and smashing at high speed - and components falling up to 12 metres (about the height of a power pole).
ASG said it was the only company selling Australian made-and-designed small wind turbines.
Melbourne-based ASG director Adam Falzon said some of the incidents cited by ESV happened up to seven years ago, were part of wear-and-tear or had happened in circumstances where the owners had not maintained the devices.
ESV said other incidents had been reported at Bannockburn, Mia Mia near Bendigo - as well as Ellinbank and Pound Creek in Gippsland.
"Energy Safe Victoria has banned the supply of non-compliant small wind turbines by Adant Services Group and its director," ESV Chief Executive Leanne Hughson said.
"The ban applies unless ASG or Mr Falzon can demonstrate to Energy Safe that the turbines comply with the relevant Standards."
Mr Falzon alleged inspectors had not been to some of the sites where the defects had been reported.
"We're putting up turbines in Ballarat in extreme wind conditions," he said.
"The wind there is much higher than the Australian average.
"We don't disagree that products go in and sometimes they need to be replaced or repaired but we are always improving - and we are still the most reliable."
Mr Falzon said the Ross Creek device had a defective tower set-up.
"We agreed with ESV that this had a defect - and Ross Creek was an extremely windy site," he said.
"The owner didn;t want stay-wires on the pole to keep it in place because he wanted to build cattle fences under the turbine, which was about 200m from the house.
"The only option in that case was to refund him."
Mr Falzon said the Gordon wind turbine dated back to 2015.
"We only had one incident while installing it," he said.
"The owner said it failed but it only stopped working because it wasn't maintained in seven years.
"No one issued any defect at the time.
"We were also contacted about a spare part - a pivot for the turbine."
Mr Falzon said the Mia Mia case involved a new design with concave blades.
"Under the regulations we are meant to run many months of testing but there is no set place to test small wind turbines in Australia.
"We told the customer it was a prototype.
"Later the wind turbine failed and we replaced it with another one."
In the Bannockburn case he said it was not the turbine - but the tower that failed - and that was made by a different manufacturer.
He said the device was at least 400m from the home - and in all cases, they put the towers hundreds of metres from houses and sheds.
Mr Falzon said they had installed 55 turbines in Victoria since 2015, a similar number interstate - and with the purchase of the Soma company, established in 1978, there could be hundreds of their turbines still operating nationwide.
ESV is aware of at least 47 locations where the turbines have been installed - but is continuing to investigate and alert owners.
"The decision to ban a product is never made lightly, however it's clear that the turbines supplied by ASG are unsafe," Ms Hughson said.
"Energy Safe is focused on ensuring all forms of energy are safe as we increase our reliance on more renewable and sustainable forms of power.
"We expect that all energy product suppliers and installers supply products that are safe, comply with relevant Australian Standards and can be safely operated."
Mr Falzon said he was vocal within the industry, put a lot of effort into research and development - and alleged his business was being unfairly targeted.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land.
