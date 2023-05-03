An enterprising seven-year-old has reinforced the power of grassroots advocacy with an "unbelievable" win in the City of Ballarat's annual budget.
Grade two pupil Felicity Driscoll is on top of the world this week after securing a council commitment to build a new footpath in her neighbourhood, meaning school children, dog walkers and elderly residents will no longer be forced to walk on the road.
The path will be built on Windsor Avenue, Alfredton as part of an $865,000 package included in the council's draft budget, which was endorsed to go out for community consultation last week.
Felicity's campaign started with a letter to then Mayor Cr Daniel Moloney last year and culminated in a petition to the council with seven pages of signees she'd doorknocked over the course of several days.
Cr Moloney gave Felicity a special "call out" at last Wednesday's public council meeting to acknowledge her efforts, telling her: "Nice work".
Felicity was in disbelief when her mum Natasha told her the news, but an email from Cr Moloney sealed the deal.
She was happy to know her hard work had paid off, and looked forward to celebrating with her neighbours at a street party when the footpath was complete.
"When we found out I said, 'Are you serious?' 'You're joking right?'," Felicity said.
"It's exciting because people can walk on the footpath and other people that want to do stuff like rollerblade or scoot don't have to go on the road either, which is not really safe for them."
Natasha said neighbours were grateful Felicity had taken up the cause, some commenting that they'd lived in the suburb for 40 years and seen little change.
She said Felicity's campaign had promoted conversations and "created a sense of community".
Some have already suggested Felicity could be a "future Prime Minister".
But her aspirations remain close to home at this stage, with improvements to Alfredton Railway Reserve and local playgrounds next on her list of priorities, along with pursuing her favourite school subjects: writing and reading.
Her message to other young people wanting to make change: "I believe in you".
"If any kids want to do something where they live, I would tell them: I managed, so I believe you could too."
