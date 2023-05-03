The Courier
Home/News/Council

Ballarat council agrees to fix footpath after seven-year-old's campaign

KG
By Kirra Grimes
Updated May 3 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grade two pupil Felicity Driscoll has led positive change in her community. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Grade two pupil Felicity Driscoll has led positive change in her community. Picture by Lachlan Bence

An enterprising seven-year-old has reinforced the power of grassroots advocacy with an "unbelievable" win in the City of Ballarat's annual budget.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KG

Kirra Grimes

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.