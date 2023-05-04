The Courier
Keeley's Cause project wins Champion Social Enterprise Business award, focuses on fundraising

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
Updated May 4 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 12:00pm
Keeley Johnson and her mother Sharon Murphy receive the award statuette in Sydney after being named Champion Social Enterprise Business. Picture supplied
Keeley Johnson and her mother Sharon Murphy receive the award statuette in Sydney after being named Champion Social Enterprise Business. Picture supplied

A Ballan teenager aims to raise $300,000 to purchase 500 iPads for children with communication disabilities.

