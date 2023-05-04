Police are making their presence known in Bridge Mall, with the appearance of the mounted branch this week.
The Melbourne-based unit travels across the state, but is not believed to have been in Ballarat since White Night, 2019.
Shane Donnithorne from the Bridge Mall Business Association said two horses, as well as two other Melbourne-based officers on foot, had a positive effect on the precinct on Wednesday.
"The mounted police officers also went through the Coles carpark and Little Bridge Street as well," Mr Donnithorne said.
"I'd definitely welcome them back. It was great to see these police in action.
"I really think Victoria Police has been doing all they can to help the area.
"The (mounted branch) visit also sends a message that we want this to be a peaceful place to shop.
"That is generally the case but there are just a few incidents that end up getting highlighted.
"Anecdotally I know that the number of incidents in the mall has been on the decline this year."
It follows allegation of a Bridge Mall shop attendant being assaulted during a shoplifting incident in late April, where the female shopkeeper was reportedly punched - and a number of other incidents in recent years.
Local police and traders agree anti-social behavior in the Bridge Mall precinct stems from the nearby Little Bridge Street bus interchange and not from the mall itself.
The Mall was once part of the main road between Melbourne and Adelaide, and was closed to traffic around 1981.
"The revamp of the mall will reconnect it to traffic in Sturt Street. We're looking at about 25 car spaces in the mall. It means you can pick up your shopping," Mr Donnithorne said.
"I expect the carparks will only be for 15 to 30 minutes."
Mr Donnithorne said the playground would remain in the middle of the mall, but would be more interactive, have more seating and would be positioned closer to the southern row of shops, with a barrier to protect children from traffic.
The mounted branch is expected to return to central Ballarat on dates to be determined.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
