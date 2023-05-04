The Courier
Police mounted branch patrols Ballarat shopping area

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated May 4 2023 - 7:26pm, first published 4:00pm
The Mounted Branch in Albert Street Ballarat during White Night 2019. Picture by Victoria Police.
Police are making their presence known in Bridge Mall, with the appearance of the mounted branch this week.

