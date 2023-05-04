The Courier
Ballarat Wildlife Park tiger Kai to be reunited with sister Akasha

Alex Dalziel
Updated May 4 2023 - 7:33pm, first published 6:25pm
Kai with Ballarat Wildlife Park operations manager Jared Mulholland. Picture by Kate Healy.
The Ballarat Wildlife Park will be bringing together a feline family reunion with the latest addition to its tiger enclosure.

