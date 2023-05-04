The Ballarat Wildlife Park will be bringing together a feline family reunion with the latest addition to its tiger enclosure.
Kai, Ballarat's six-year-old half-Sumatran half-Siberian tiger, will be reunited with his sister Akasha, who has been purchased by the park from Queensland's Dreamworld.
Ballarat Wildlife Park curator Julia Leonard said it was unsure how the two would get along due a sibling rivalry in their early years, but hopes the much-needed company would make the two play nice.
"Kai has got two sisters, one of which he really got along with, and another one which is this one (Akasha) that he was a little bit on and off with," she said.
"They won't be together, but we are hoping that it is a little bit of company, and maybe with a little bit of absence the heart has grown fonder."
The new addition to the wildlife park comes after the death of Satu, the park's 18-year-old Sumatran tiger, in December 2022 from liver disease.
Ballarat Wildlife Park has sent its head tiger keeper to the Gold Coast to learn Akasha's habits, ahead of a long drive down the coast to her new home.
Ms Leonard said Akasaha, like her brother Kai, enjoyed walks and eating plenty of food.
"I think Akasha is just like her brother Kai. Being a tiger, they eat quite a bit. She will have her certain food, her favourites, and Kai has his favourites," she said.
"We have got a facility that can accommodate two tigers, so they will get to have a go in different dens where they can have a swim in a big pool.
"They are spoilt in Dreamworld but here there are only two of them so they'll get extra attention."
Ballarat Wildlife Park also had the recent addition of two penguins to their enclosures, Bunny and Hop.
The pair were rescues from the New South Wales' Central Coast, and were deemed not suitable for release back into the wild.
"There was a lot of noise going on, they are all grouped up together and having a good time," Ms Leonard said.
Akasha is expected to arrive in Ballarat by May 18.
