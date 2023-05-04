The gigantic $25 million Ballarat Sewer Build has crossed the Yarrowee River again after more than two years of work.
The next part of the project's second stage, which seeks to duplicate the city's main sewer between the CBD and the very end of Humffray Street South, is now ready to begin.
Central Highlands Water, which is building the project, said there will be micro-tunnelling under Humffray Street, and the road will remain open with at least one lane for local traffic at all times to minimise disruption.
After installing large pipes under Peel Street from Freight Bar to Eastwood Street, then continuing to Anderson Street East, this phase involves installing pipes from White Flat Oval then following Humffray Street South after crossing the Yarrowee at Hill Street.
While most of the project will be underground, there will be some above-ground sections further south.
CHW announced on Thursday the build had successfully crossed the river after works on the western bank, and bluestone reinstatement work had begun.
"We're ensuring (the bluestone work) is done precisely, with each stone individually marked by our stonemason, for replacement in the same it was prior to the project," CHW's managing director Jeff Haydon said in a statement.
IN THE NEWS
The six-kilometre pipeline project will eventually stretch north along Humffray Street to past the Brown Hill Hotel, running in parallel to the existing sewer line.
Construction is expected to be fully complete within the next five years.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.