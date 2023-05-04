The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat Sewer Build: Phase two crosses Yarrowee, Humffray Street disruptions ahead

AF
By Alex Ford
Updated May 4 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central Highlands Water representatives ahead of sewer construction beginning. File photo
Central Highlands Water representatives ahead of sewer construction beginning. File photo

The gigantic $25 million Ballarat Sewer Build has crossed the Yarrowee River again after more than two years of work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.