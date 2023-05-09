UPDATE 12.10pm:
Both west-bound lanes of the Western Freeway at Brown Hill have been opened, after a high-speed crash between a ute and a semi trailer.
The incident was first reported at 10.37am on Tuesday and was cleared within 40 minutes, as heavy vehicles passing a curve in the bypass slammed on their brakes to slow down.
Police at the scene said they believed the black single-cab Holden collided with the back of the truck in wet conditions.
The point of impact is believed to have been under the Ballarat-Burrumbeet Road overpass (the eastern-most exit to Ballarat) - with large pieces of debris sprawled over the freeway.
It happened not far from the point where the 80kmh Western Highway switches to become the 110kmh Western Freeway.
Both vehicles came to a stop about 300m away.
Police said the truck did not have any damage - and they driver was allowed to continue after speaking with officers.
Police said the man driving the ute was about 30 years old - and it was not known if he was from Ballarat.
Paramedics said the driver was treated for upper body injuries and was taken to Grampians Health (Ballarat Base Hospital) in a stable condition.
UPDATE: Debris is littered along the Western Freeway and traffic is moving along a single lane following a crash on Tuesday morning.
It's understood a single-cab ute collided with a truck, with neither driver suffering serious injuries, but the ute driver taken to Ballarat Base Hospital.
Huge trucks are slamming on their brakes as they approach the incident.
It appears the crash happened near the overpass, with the ute and a truck seen on the side of the road about 200 metres further west.
Ambulance crews are also on the scene.
PREVIOUSLY:
Emergency services are on the scene of a crash on the Western Freeway at Brown Hill.
Crews were called about 10.40am on Tuesday to the west-bound lanes of the freeway, about 500 metres before the Ballarat-Daylesford Road.
It's not known if anyone is trapped or injured, nor if the freeway has been blocked or closed.
Ambulance Victoria has been emailed for further information.
MORE TO COME
