Fed Uni's push for Ballarat to become hub for cyber security

By Michelle Smith
May 12 2023 - 5:00am
Federation University will offer a Masters in Applied Cyber Security to train more cyber security experts as the threat of cyber crime continues to increase
Ballarat could become a cyber security hub as the next generation of cyber security experts train here under a unique new industry-based program.

