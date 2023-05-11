The Courier
Ballarat's Backspace Gallery hosts debut solo exhibition for Lisa Gervasoni

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
May 12 2023 - 8:00am
Lisa Gervasoni's exhibition Reimaging our Cultural Landscapes in the Ballarat Art Gallery Backspace Exhibition. Picture by Nieve Walton.
This artist's first solo exhibition is inspired by Ballarat landscapes, now and from the 1800s.

