Our History

Ballarat-made 1895 TW Purdue saddle in Sovereign Hill Collection

May 14 2023 - 4:00am
Neville Purdue, Greg Sizeland, Lorna Sizeland, Luke Sizeland and Ned Sizeland, 5, represent four generations of descendants of Ballarat master saddle maker TW Purdue with one of his original saddles which is now in the Sovereign Hill collection. Picture by Lachlan Bence
The late Terence William Purdue was a Ballarat master saddlemaker, appointed to make saddles for Prince Alfred, with a landmark shop at 7 Lydiard Street that he took over in 1865 and which continued trading for about 70 years.

