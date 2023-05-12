"Looking up" might be an additional option for businesses or house hunters who want to stay central to Ballarat.
The second storey in some Sturt Street buildings presents an opportunity for more residents to make use of spaces close to the services the city provides.
It is an idea that has been floated by city leaders in the past, but properties without a secondary fire exit make it difficult to place a residential tenant.
At the start of 2022, The Courier reported upstairs Sturt Street spaces tended to be either large storage facilities or underutilised.
The cost of conversion could be a factor, but one owner on Sturt Street has bitten the bullet and renovated number 324.
The property is currently up for sale with Buxton real estate.
Sales consultant Brayden Dorney said the property has been designed as short-term accommodation or could be used as an office, subject to council approval.
Downstairs is leased to a tenant, currently Plus Gaming, which had just started a fixed lease, he said.
Upstairs can be accessed from the laneway behind.
Mr Dorney said a new tenant could freely come and go from the property.
The second half of the downstairs floor, which has small kitchenette facilities, is not included in the current tenant's lease.
"They have done a really good job, you've got a large open space [that is] currently set up as a living bedroom space," Mr Dorney said.
"It doesn't have oven facilities because the idea is if you were staying there, you would walk down to [places like] Armstrong Street [eateries]."
Mr Dorney said there were a few "quirky" arrangements in other sections of Sturt Street including other short-stay accommodation spaces or shop owners who chose to live above their businesses.
City of Ballarat will face an accommodation test next month as two major junior sporting events are held over the King's Birthday long weekend. It is also set to be a focus as the city prepares for the Commonwealth Games in 2026.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
