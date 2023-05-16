One of Ballarat's second-hand bookstores will present a series of events as part of the Melbourne Art Book Fair.
It is the second year Everybody Knows Books has worked with the National Gallery of Victoria to curate the events.
The bookstore and Midtown Cellars will host five events, which will feature Ballarat-based artists.
Everybody Knows Books owners John and Marion Butler said there were a good cross-section of artists involved in the Ballarat MABF events.
Writers Sarah Hart and Gabi Brown will talk about how the Australian Fairy Tale Society made an adults-only illustrated book of Australian fairytales for the 21st century.
Award-winning spoken word poet Megan J Riedl will hold a workshop and performance, while Ballarat's Words Out Loud will host illustrator Lorena Carrington for a conversation about process, career insights, collaboration and works in progress.
Sturt Street's Midtown Cellars will host the music events featuring performers Steve Danko and Cassells.
Mr Butler said events like these gave Ballarat authors, artists, publishers and performers a public space to show their work and talk about it.
"It doesn't take a lot, if you look around to find (creative) people who are willing to get involved. You only have to mention it to them and they get on board."
He said he expected good numbers to attend the events following last year's successful turnout.
Everybody Knows Books, which opened in July 2021 next to Eastwood Street Coles, has more than 21,000 pre-loved books in its catalogue, including new books from Ballarat and regional authors.
Melbourne Art Book Fair is part of Melbourne Design Week 2022, an initiative of the Victorian government in collaboration with the NGV.
In its ninth year, the fair will expand its reach in 2023 with a record number of new imprints presented at the Stallholder Fair, and a larger events program across regional Victoria.
The Ballarat MABF events will be held on May 27 and 28. For more information, event details and bookings, visit everybodyknowsbooks.com.au
