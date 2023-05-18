The Oasis in the Desert Festival will be landing in Ballarat's Barkly Square, as a two-day event for the Ballarat Heritage Festival.
Attendees can look forward to a diverse program, unlike any of the activities featured in previous years, with a strong emphasis on Chinese culture, in a nod to historical ties with Ballarat.
Highlights of this weekend's program include the Lion Dancers and Dragon display, as well as fireworks scheduled for 6pm on Saturday.
Operations and facilities manager Emma Hart told The Courier the jam-packed weekend would provide people with a vast array of different programs, including eclectic workshops and entertainment.
"On Saturday we've got Chinese folk dance, which is provided by the Chinese Australian Cultural Society, and then we've got the Chain Reaction Workshop run by the Ballarat Toy Library," Ms Hart said.
The diversity in the program of Oasis in the Desert presents an opportunity for the wider community, and encourages all demographics to get involved.
Ms Hart is particularly looking forward to the photography exhibition, which will display a visual history of Ballarat East Town Hall Gardens, complementing the garden tour.
For those looking to really get their hands dirty, Ballarat Floral Art Group will be there to assist anyone wanting to construct their own floral arrangement, which they will be able to take home with them for a small fee.
If you're feeling super creative, you'll also be able to participate in a 'paint your own chrysanthemum' with highly regarded local artist Tegan Crosbie, who will be providing creative direction.
"Also, it's going to be a very family-friendly festival, we've got the kids' garden activity and a workshop run by the Ballarat Toy Library, plus a chance to paint your own flowers," Ms Hart said.
"There's a bit of everything for everyone really."
The free Oasis in the Desert festival will run at the Barkly Square precinct on Saturday and Sunday between 10am and 5pm.
To discover more about the weekend-long festival, click here.
