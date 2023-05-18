The Courier
Ballarat Heritage Festival's two day Oasis in the Desert at Barkly Square

By Jade Egan
Updated May 18 2023 - 11:36am, first published 11:30am
Visual installations for Oasis in the Desert Festival. Image supplied.
The Oasis in the Desert Festival will be landing in Ballarat's Barkly Square, as a two-day event for the Ballarat Heritage Festival.

