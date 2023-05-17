The Courier
Home/News/Health
Our People

National Volunteers Week 2023: Grampians Health volunteers listen

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated May 19 2023 - 7:50am, first published May 18 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart McKay and Howard Costello say often when volunteering the people they meet are just looking for someone to talk to. Picture by Kate Healy
Stuart McKay and Howard Costello say often when volunteering the people they meet are just looking for someone to talk to. Picture by Kate Healy

HOSPITAL volunteers Howard Costello and Stuart McKay have quickly learnt to read people and find a way to make a difference the best they can - often by listening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.