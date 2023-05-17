HOSPITAL volunteers Howard Costello and Stuart McKay have quickly learnt to read people and find a way to make a difference the best they can - often by listening.
Mr Costello is a patient transport driver, travelling within a 100-kilometre radius to bring cancer patients to Ballarat Regional Integrated Cancer Centre, which is part of Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital.
He also volunteers for the Red Cross in patient transport, predominantly driving Ballarat people to hospitals in Melbourne.
Mr McKay offers his time in the Base's busy emergency department.
Both are with people in stressful, often uncertain, moments but said this was why it was important often just to be there.
"I take each person as I find them," Mr Costello said.
"Some people open up completely on what they're going through with their medical treatments and some just want to talk a little. You feel your way with each person, everyone is different."
Some people like to talk to them about other passions and interests, such as Ballarat's history.
Mr McKay said talking was a way for some people to pass the time in the emergency department, similarly to being in the car, when otherwise they might just be left waiting with anxiety levels rising and amid others under stress.
He has become used to reading people's eyes and body language to gauge whether they want someone to check in.
"Someone explained to me once to keep in mind this could be the worst moment in someone's life or at the least something they didn't plan to happen. Some people share, some not," Mr McKay said.
"...Like Howard, Ballarat has been great for me and this is my way to give back. It's important that everyone contributes even the little they can. This is my time but so many organisations are screaming out for help."
Both Mr McKay and Mr Costello said volunteering could be flexible to fit in with what they could offer.
Mr Costello urged everyone to consider the many ways you could make a difference.
For example, his wife enjoyed volunteers in the Ballarat Hospice Care op shop.
Grampians Health Ballarat boasts 180 volunteers in about 30 diverse volunteer programs, including the newly opened Base Hospital gift shop.
The health service recognised all volunteers this National Volunteer Week across its five campuses, including Stawell, Horsham, Edenhope and Dimboola.
Grampians Health chief executive officer Dale Fraser said volunteers played such a vital role - not just in the health service, but across so many community organisations.
While numbers had dropped off in the wake of COVID-19 restrictions, Mr Fraser said it made a difference to have volunteers back with a visible presence on site in the hospital.
"Our volunteers do a phenomenal job in bringing care and compassion to the community," he said. "They also get a lot of enjoyment for their self-volunteering here."
For details to volunteer with Grampians Health Ballarat, call Leah Ferguson on 5320 6931 or email leah.ferguson@bhs.org.au
