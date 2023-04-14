A Good Friday affair kicked off the Ballarat Football Netball League season, but eight other clubs have had to wait an extra week to get into action.
New players, new coaches and new playing styles will all be revealed on Saturday when the siren sounds for the four remaining round one clashes.
A whopping six BFNL clubs boast new head coaches in Melton South (Jason Hamilton and Ryan Hoy), Ballarat (Chris Maple), Redan (Gary Learmonth), East Point (Jackson Merrett), Bacchus Marsh (Jason Williams) and Sebastopol (Michael Columbro and Luke Kiel).
at Alfredton Rec Reserve, Saturday at 2.15pm
The Swans' departures have been well-documented over the off-season, but even new Ballarat coach Chris Maple knows how important those experienced heads were to the Swans' late-game heroics last season.
"The big question is whether or not we'd still win those games with less experience in the side," Maple said.
"If we dropped one or two of those close games last year we might've missed finals."
Last year's one-point semi-final triumph seems a long time ago for Ballarat, with former skipper Sam James one of the club's biggest losses over the off-season.
This time last season the Devils, following a winless 2021, had nothing to lose.
In 2023 however, after a break-out campaign last year, Darley enters the season with a new focus.
Though the Devils lost Dylan Landt (Dimboola) and Nick Rodda (Warrnambool), the club still boasts a fit-and-firing Brett Bewley as Dan Jordan looks to move the magnets around for a new-look Darley in 2023.
PREDICTION: Darley
at MacPherson Park, Saturday at 2.15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 14, 2022 - Melton 28.13 (181) def Melton South 4.9 (33)
New Melton South co-coach Ryan Hoy said the Panthers were ready to surprise people in 2023, but it will take an almighty effort to take down reigning premiers and cross-town rivals Melton on Saturday.
"We've got a pretty strong squad coming in with a completely different belief to last season," Hoy said.
"We'll take a lot of people by surprise this year with our fast-paced football."
The Panthers will blood a 16-year-old "out and out star" in Lachlan Pritchard, with new recruit Cassius White (Hillside) to make his club debut.
While Melton coach Aaron Tymms said the off-season had been "the biggest turnover of the list" he had seen since joining, the reigning premiers still boast a plethora of their premiership heroes from last season.
It was a 148-point drubbing in Melton's favour last time these two sides met, but expect to see a more competitive Panthers outfit on Saturday.
PREDICTION: Melton
at Marty Busch Reserve, Saturday at 2.15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 14, 2022 - Sebastopol 11.2 (68) def Bacchus Marsh 9.12 (66)
New-look coaching line-ups will clash at Marty Busch Reserve on Saturday as Sebastopol hosts a fresh-faced Bacchus Marsh.
Sebastopol somehow walked away with a two-point victory despite eight less scoring shots against the Cobras in round 14, but the Burra, which have retained all of its key players, will be hoping for a stress-free win on Saturday.
Michael Columbro and Luke Kiel will lead Sebastopol as co-coaches, while Jason Williams, who coaches the AFL Indigenous Talent Program, has stepped up for Bacchus Marsh.
Former VFL ruck Luke Goetz will make his Cobras debut while Ballan gun Matt Smith-Bye also dons the Marsh colours for the first time on Saturday.
Williams admitted his side is looking to rebuild this season as it shifts its attention to building a strong culture, while Sebastopol is poised for a premiership run.
PREDICTION: Sebastopol
at Clarke Oval, Saturday at 2.15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 1, 2022 - North Ballarat 13.15 (93) def Sunbury 10.5 (65)
A Sunbury-North Ballarat clash headlines round one, with the Lions tipped to be this season's biggest riser by six BFNL coaches.
Sunbury coach Travis Hodgson was eager to see what his team can produce in 2023, but made sure not to downplay his side's respective opponent on Saturday.
"We're much improved but North Ballarat is still a pretty good side on paper," Sunbury coach Travis Hodgson said.
"It is hard to tell which North Ballarat is going to come down to Sunbury."
Both sides' form was not truly represented by their end-of-season ladder positions, with a red-hot North Ballarat fading late in the season while Sunbury left its push for finals too late.
North Ballarat coach Brendan McCartney spoke highly of the younger players coming through the Roosters system, which could provide it the extra spark this season.
PREDICTION: Sunbury
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
