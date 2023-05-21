A CHANCE to help make others happy and bring a little comfort in hospital is important to Yashmin Khan.
To lead the new gift shop inside Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital feels the right fit for Ms Khan.
She became a cancer patient in the hospital last year and, now she has finished treatment and recovering, wanted to find a way to give back for the support she has received.
When Ms Khan first met with the health services' volunteers team, she was surprised by choice with more than 30 programs available.
Ms Khan said the "gorgeous" gift shop was a great place to start. With years of customer service and management experience, Ms Khan will lead the new gift shop volunteer team.
The shop showcases products from about the Ballarat region in earrings, chocolates, candles and children's books by Ballarat author Liv Lorkin. There are also beanies knitted by volunteers and official Born at the Base newborn onesies.
All profits from the shop fund projects in the Base Hospital to support patient care and staff well-being.
Eureka Hospitality donated the space inside the Gardner-Pittard wing, off Drummond Street, next to its new Kitchen Quarters cafe.
For Eureka Hospitality's David Johnstone, this was a way he felt he could help give back and add some joy in his hometown, especially when people might need it most.
He was excited to see the space inside the hospital's main entrance looking active and vibrant after it was near-empty so long under tight pandemic restrictions.
The gift shop's official opening coincided with National Volunteers Week.
READ MORE:
There are about 180 volunteers in 30 Grampians Health volunteer programs, including the well-known welcome teams at the hospital entrance, support persons in the emergency department and patient transport drivers.
Grampians Health chief executive Dale Fraser urged everyone to consider offering a little of their skills and time to help others via a range of community organisations.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.