A new townhouse development is continuing Ballarat's trend towards higher-density urban living and will make a "positive contribution" to neighbourhood character, proponents say.
A planning application before the City of Ballarat proposes to subdivide a 1184 square metre lot on Armstrong Street North, Ballarat North for development of five dwellings with a maximum height of 7.17 metres.
The site currently consists of a single storey house and two outbuildings, which would all be demolished to make way for the development.
As the site is in an area of cultural heritage sensitivity, the proponents are required to prepare and submit a Cultural Heritage Management Plan and have requested the council progress their application in the meantime.
The proponents argue the development would result in "limited" overshadowing of neighbours and is "appropriate to the evolving neighbourhood character of the area," evidenced by recent developments such as the 20 townhouses under construction on nearby Lydiard Street North.
Planning documents state the design - which features a "more traditional" single-storey building at the front of the site and contemporary double-storey elements to the rear - "will minimise its dominance when viewed from the streetscape".
The documents state the design responds to Ballarat's needs for diversity of housing choice and infill development in locations with good access to services and public transport.
"Ballarat is forecast to grow significantly towards 160,000 people by 2040 with increased population to be accommodated through infill development within established areas," the documents state, referencing the council's own Local Planning Policy Framework.
"Maintaining a compact, efficient and productive settlement form is crucial to Ballarat's long-term future," they continue.
The application comes as council documents reveal the time taken to decide planning applications had blown out to 105 days as of March 31, 2023 compared to 70 days the same time last year.
A quarterly performance report contained in this month's ordinary council meeting agenda states the increase in time is due to "a challenging period in both attracting and retaining planning staff" and a "significant" increase in the complexity of applications received.
This complexity "aligns with a rapidly growing city and a shift in focus to higher density urban development," the report states.
"The management team is now committed to focusing on various process improvements which will enhance the efficiency of the planning application process over the longer term, and at the same time, will improve our customer centric approach," the report also adds.
