Change is on the horizon for Ballarat's most expensive suburb, with another set of plans proposed to increase housing stock close to the centre of town.
A plan to build four units - each about 255 square-metres - has been put forward for 1346 Gregory Street, according to planning documents before council.
The planning documents, put together by Inception Planning, indicate there is a rising trend of these types of developments in the area.
"The site is located in an established residential area that is experiencing change in character with evidence of infill development occurring around the subject site," the documents said.
The total land for the site is 1420 square-metres - or about a third of an acre.
It is a desirable location, close to services like the Howitt Street shops as well as schools, existing infrastructure, transport options and, of course, a five-minute walk to Lake Wendouree.
In December, The Courier reported on a similar application a few doors down at 1304A Gregory Street.
Plans for four single-storey units behind the existing dwelling are still before council.
Other infill projects have been completed, including double-storey townhouses on Forest Street.
The planning documents for 1346 Gregory Street explain the surrounding neighbourhood has seen a number of changes.
"[The suburb] does not have a distinct built form ... with dwellings constructed over a range of eras, styles, setbacks and heights," the document says.
"Infill development of this density is considered an appropriate response to the evolving neighbourhood character of the area."
All units on the block are single-storey in an effort to "minimise bulk and visual impact".
This reasoning also dictated the "contemporary materials and colours in muted tones" used for all four units.
Current plans include a simple red brick design.
Units one, two and three are all set to be three-bedroom homes.
This includes a master bedroom with attached ensuite.
These three units will have their own double garage.
The last unit will have a master suite, one additional bedroom and also a single garage.
"Unformalised car parking is located within the frontage of properties," the document says.
A preliminary site investigation found a "low risk of significant contaminated soil" - and so further investigation is not necessary, according to documents.
The application will also need a cultural heritage management plan, which is under way.
"It is requested that the application is progressed and the approved [management plan] will be submitted prior to a decision being made on the application," the document says.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
