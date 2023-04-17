The Courier
Home/News/Council
Council

Six lot subdivision planned for 11 Edgewood Court Delacombe

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
April 18 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist rendering of a six lot subdivision proposed for 11 Edgewood Court Delacombe. Picture supplied.
Artist rendering of a six lot subdivision proposed for 11 Edgewood Court Delacombe. Picture supplied.

As the calls continue for housing diversity in the regions more subdivisions and smaller properties are being proposed to council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.