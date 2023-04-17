As the calls continue for housing diversity in the regions more subdivisions and smaller properties are being proposed to council.
A six lot subdivision in Delacombe has been put forward to planning authorities at the City of Ballarat.
The planning application, put together by Terrain Nine, outlines designs for six double storey townhouses on 11 Edgewood Court.
The six units will form a u shape around a shared driveway that connects to the existing court.
Units one, three and four have four bedrooms, units two and five have three bedrooms and unit six is the only two bedroom home.
Unit six has a single garage while the other units have room for two cars either in a double garage or tandem configuration.
According to the planning documents, garages have been included with each of the property designs in order to "ensure adequate supply of car parking to the residents".
The ground floor of units three and four are accessible and can be "easily made accessible to people with limited mobility" according to documents submitted to the city.
Each unit has access to its own private open space ranging from 25 square metres to 50 square metres.
The planning application states the townhouses continue to add to the housing stock in the area and ensures this stock "matches the changing demand with the Delacombe area".
The designs include a visible two story frontage with facade finishes which are "commonly used on the neighbouring properties".
Terrain Nine argues the plans fit in with existing styles seen in the court.
Along with the planning application, a sustainable design assessment has been submitted.
This outlines how the dwelling meets a 6.5 star energy rating by the use of double glazed windows, eliminating gas connections and each townhouse having individual utility metres.
Appropriate voltage charging points in the garage have also been included in plans which would allow homeowners to charge an electric vehicle on their property.
Increasing housing stock and offering different varieties of homes across the all suburbs in Ballarat has been touted by leaders as a way to address housing issues in the regions, including affordability and rental scarcity.
Real estate agents have expressed concerns to The Courier that a large number of older homes currently used as rentals in Ballarat could be taken off the market as new regulations are making it difficult for landlords.
Major upgrades are needed for some older homes to ensure they are compliant and landlords are choosing to sell rather than spend thousands of dollars.
More and more plans for multi-bedroom town houses have been put forward for council approval over the last year.
Smaller townhouses and subdivisions proposed to the city include two applications on Wendouree's Gregory Street. Infill on 27 Paling Street, just off of Doveton Street North and 229 Scott Parade in Brown Hill have also been proposed.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
