The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Dyson Drive to close for eight weeks for overhaul

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated May 24 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 9:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Key Ballarat intersection to be closed for up to eight weeks
Key Ballarat intersection to be closed for up to eight weeks

A key intersection in the city's western growth corridor will be closed for up to eight weeks for the completion of works.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.