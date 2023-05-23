Key Ballarat intersection to be closed for up to eight weeks

A key intersection in the city's western growth corridor will be closed for up to eight weeks for the completion of works.
Dyson Drive at the intersection of Ballarat-Carngham Road will be closed to all traffic from June 13 as crews conduct earthworks, pavement construction, drainage, asphalting and construction of kerb and channels.
Traffic will be detoured via Ballarat-Carngham Road, Learmonth Street and Sturt Street/ Remembrance Drive.
Regional Roads Victoria has informed that access to residential properties and businesses will be retained.
There will be periods of disruption to local roads and traffic flow whilst these temporary access arrangements are in place.
Works on Ballarat-Cargnham Road east of Dyson Drive will continue during the closure.
Traffic will remain open in both directions with traffic control and lane closures in place.
Elsewhere, flood repair works will begin on the northern lanes of Sturt Street between Learmonth Street and Ring Road from June 13.
The works will take an estimated three weeks to complete.
Majority of the works will occur at night to minimise disruption to traffic.
