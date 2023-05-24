This new dancer may be sweating it out in the studio but getting to the finish line will be a group effort.
Rebecca Patton, a trainer and assessor at Ballarat Group Training, is one of 10 dancing personalities embarking on the Dancing with our Stars challenge, aiming to raise money for the Ballarat Foundation.
Each star spends 12 weeks training in a particular dance style, with lessons from The Dance Studio owner Shelley Ross and one of her students.
Ms Patton is partnered with Aaron Bonnell-Huy and will be dancing the jive, a fast-paced dance with small steps.
Ms Ross said you needed to be extremely fit to execute the dance with many small compact kicks.
Ms Patton said the process so far had been surreal.
"Obviously the first lesson was very nerve-racking," she said.
"But my partner Aaron is absolutely lovely and I didn't expect to actually like it as much as I have."
Ms Patton said she was really excited to tackle a faster-paced dance.
At the beginning of the rehearsal process she said she was worried about an ankle injury from last year.
"When we're doing the kicks and such, my balance is improving and strengthening my ankle," Ms Patton said.
"It's actually helping me."
To add to her fundraising efforts, the BGT members have organised a trivia night on June 17.
The night will be hosted at Aunty Jacks and will also involve a silent auction.
"You get to socialise, you get the network, and at the same time we've got the silent auction," Ms Patton said.
"They're not small silent action options either."
Ms Patton said there had been plenty of behind the scenes work aside from dancing - to put together sponsors and run the trivia night.
She said the team at BGT had been a big support.
Chief executive Graham McMahon said they were proud to be helping Ms Patton.
"This is the second time we've been involved and we're more than happy to support," he said.
"At the end of the day it all goes to the Ballarat Foundation, which is Ballarat and business supporting Ballarat, so that can't be a bad thing."
Trivia night tickets can be purchased through Ballarat Group Training.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
