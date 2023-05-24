FINISHING touches are being made to the city's popular spin and yoga studio Hot Temple's second gym location.
In a move that has been more than six months in the making, Hot Temple - with its infrared hot sweat sessions - will launch its Armstrong Street South location with classes from lunchtime on Friday.
Hot Temple is known for its infrared cycle, Pilates, yoga and strength and fitness classes, as compared to hot work-out sessions using heaters. Infrared technology can promote fitness and leanness in short sessions to get metabolism firing.
Membership for Hot Temple's Howitt Street gym has been at capacity and has continued to boom coming out of pandemic restrictions. This location is designed to help meet demand south of the city, while still being central.
Hot Temple co-founder Emma Tuddenham said once the Armstrong Street site is well-established, the aim would be for members to be able to workout across both sites.
The Armstrong Street gym will initially open with one studio. A second studio remains in development.
The new gym has been created in a commercial area of town, on the edge of the central business district, in a building where the ground floor has been vacant for more than two years.
"It feels like we've just taken the next step in helping Ballarat people on their fitness journey," Ms Tuddenham said.
Hot Temple was sparked from when Ms Tuddenham was in training for the Hawaii Ironman, using saunas for workouts in Ballarat. She noticed how much faster the process was in her fitness and recovery.
Ms Tuddenham said they found Ballarat people had sought out the gym in winter last year, partly as a way to get warm, and in summer people were still seeking shorter, intense workouts.
Classes range from high intensity, high resistance to slow, flowing mediation.
Meanwhile, plans are underway to introduce a mums-and-bubs class at Hot Temple's Howitt Street studios.
