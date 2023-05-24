The Victorian state budget has done little to help businesses in Ballarat, according to leaders who say some are still recovering from COVID-19.
When state treasurer Tim Pallas handed down the budget on Tuesday, he said the 2023/24 outlook marked the "end of an era" in terms of post COVID-19 recovery.
Commerce Ballarat chief executive Jodie Gillett said there was not a lot in the budget for businesses in the city.
"I think it's really important for governments of all levels to acknowledge that [businesses are] very much still in recovery - they are not recovered," she said.
"Even if a business is actually now starting to have some success, they've got a lot of built-up debt from previous years that they have to deal with."
Ms Gillett said she wanted to see Ballarat businesses thrive and did not want to knock them down or disadvantage them even if they had seen success during lockdowns.
"Isn't that amazing that they were able to potentially offer jobs to those that were struggling?" she said.
Also of concern in the budget for Ms Gillett was the absence of funding for initiatives such as GROW Central Highlands.
The collaborative approach to economic development and job growth in the regions was launched in September, 2022.
Leaders indicated it would be beneficial ahead of large infrastructure programs such as the upgrades to the Ballarat Base Hospital and the Commonwealth Games in 2026.
GROW's main goal was to help create more pathways to employment and job opportunities for people with barriers to work.
Business involved with GROW would commit to key principles, which include spending locally and socially, being inclusive and advocating and collaborating.
The program is among others, such as Committee for Ballarat's Future Shapers, which missed out.
The Regional Jobs and Infrastructure Fund was not in the state's 2023/24 budget, which last financial year received $29 million.
Central Highlands Regional Partnership chair Tim Matthews said this was a "huge loss" to the regions, particular further afield in areas around Ballarat.
Further work will be needed in order to identify exactly how this will affect future grants processes.
In order for the state to raise revenue, businesses with a national payroll of more than $10 million will pay additional payroll tax.
It comes as Mr Pallas focuses on bringing down the debt accumulated during lockdowns.
Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton warned the extra taxes "will become a disincentive for us to attract new businesses to our region".
"We've got a couple of businesses who we know we want to get to Ballarat now," Mr Poulton said.
"They'll start looking towards Queensland, particularly with some of the incentives that business is being offered in a sunshine state."
IN THE NEWS:
Mr Poulton said this could affect finding tenants for the Ballarat West Employment Zone.
"They've got challenges right now with Development Victoria and timeframes.
"This will become a further challenge for them and the opportunity to look north becomes more and more attractive."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.