The Courier
Home/News/Health
Health

Concerns on young people vaping on Ballarat school buses

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated May 30 2023 - 7:25am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Smoking might be not okay, but young people are deeming vaping socially acceptable in public spaces, a public health expert says. Picture Getty Images
Smoking might be not okay, but young people are deeming vaping socially acceptable in public spaces, a public health expert says. Picture Getty Images

EMBOLDENED high school students vaping on Ballarat buses has been sparking parental concerns for where health responsibility to other passengers lies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.