The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Central Goldfield UNESCO World Heritage Bid gets state governement funding

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
May 31 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Building facades on Lydiard Street. Picture by Kate Healy
Building facades on Lydiard Street. Picture by Kate Healy

Funding for a world heritage bid to protect Victorian Goldfields history and increase visitation is expected to take the project from planning to fulfilment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.