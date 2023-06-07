The Courier
Ballarat still waiting on Commonweath Games transport plan

Greg Gliddon
Nieve Walton
By Greg Gliddon, and Nieve Walton
June 8 2023 - 5:30am
Drone photo over Ballarat train station. Picture by Tony Ford
Buses will play a key role in the 2026 Commonwealth Games, the government has confirmed, which is concerning city leaders about Ballarat's already dysfunctional intra-city bus network and fears a dedicated sports-precinct rail platform will miss out.

