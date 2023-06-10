An inventive collaboration is behind Ballarat's newest beer concoction.
Brewer Aunty Jacks and 2 Blokes Coffee Roasting have combined to produce a long black lager.
Unlike most beers brewed with coffee, the product is a lighter lager compared to the more traditional stouts or porters that feature coffee.
Coffee roaster Marc Amos said Aunty Jacks head brewer Mark Ives had managed to create a unique beer that would surprise a lot of people.
"We just wanted to do something different, he's [Mark Ives] been able to work some magic and create something that's totally not what you expect, but really gives you a fun coffee flavour along with the beauty of a beautiful beer," he said.
"As someone with a vested interest, I've convinced myself that it's amazing, but obviously we need to get Joe and Jenny punter off the street to go in and try it out, and hopefully they enjoy it as well."
Mr Amos said the chance to work with another Ballarat business was one of the most enjoyable aspects of the collaboration, which he said was also about celebrating local producers.
"It really is about spreading the word about what Ballarat can produce and what you can get locally that's fun and different and is a bit of an experience," he said.
2 Blokes Coffee Roasting was set up by Mr Amos and his business partner Matt Huf as a part time project during COVID-19.
Both men have full time jobs, Mr Amos as a public servant and Mr Huf as a builder, so they work as coffee roasters around their other commitments.
"The coffee's just the weird side hustle that came out of COVID, and it's turned into something that's just sort of ticking along nicely in the background," Mr Amos said.
Aunty Jacks head brewer Matt Ives said the collaboration was a great way to showcase the coffee 2 Blokes are producing, as well as an opportunity to try something new.
He said he didn't want to just put coffee into another dark wintery beer like many others.
Instead, the brewer combined a sweeter malt beer with coffee to create a lighter coffee flavour similar to a a French press or pour over.
Mr Ives said he would like to collaborate with more Ballarat businesses in the future, and make products which reflect the wider community.
"We've got our sights set on other businesses coming in to help develop recipes," he said.
The beer will be available at Aunty Jack's until supplies run out, and is the newest drink for the brewery, which has just tasted success at The Australian International Beer Awards.
It won the major category Best European Larger award as well as taking out three gold medal, one silver and three bronze medal prizes.
