Aunty Jacks and 2 Blokes Coffee Roasting combine for new beer

By Bryan Hoadley
June 10 2023 - 11:30am
Marc Amos from 2 Blokes Coffee Roasting (left) and Matt Ives from Aunty Jacks Brewery with the Long Black Lager they created together. Picture supplied
An inventive collaboration is behind Ballarat's newest beer concoction.

