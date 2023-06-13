The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Commonwealth Games

2026 Commonwealth Games: State government cannot confirm events platform

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated June 13 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 2:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Maryborough train line runs past Eureka Stadium along Creswick Road. Picture by Adam Spencer
The Maryborough train line runs past Eureka Stadium along Creswick Road. Picture by Adam Spencer

In the strongest sign yet that Ballarat will miss out on an events rail platform at Eureka Stadium, the government has admitted time is a critical factor in delivering the 2026 Commonwealth Games infrastructure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.