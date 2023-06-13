A TASTE of the Arctic is set to return to Lake Daylesford this winter.
Nighttime lighting spectacular Borealis on the Lake will be beaming from July 20 and aiming to build on the immersive experience's debut last year, which drew more than 35,000 people and offered $6 million economic benefit to the region.
Andrew McKay, who is co-presenting the event, said Daylesford's progressive dining and wellness scene, along with accommodation offerings made for a magical return.
"The magic and awe of Borealis is elevated in darkness and surrounded by nature," Mr Kay said.
"With its own unique natural beauty, we couldn't think of a more perfect setting than Lake Daylesford to recreate this spectacular effect."
The blend of technology and art, inspired by the Northern Lights, was created by Swiss artist Dan Archer and set to a soundtrack by French musician Guillaume Desbois.
Borealis will follow the popular Sovereign Hill Winter Wonderlights, which starts with the school holidays and runs until July 16.
Winter Wonderlights' Christmas in July-style feel will offer evening-only tickets on Saturday and Sunday nights with extended day passes on week days for people to wander through falling snow and indulge in wintery treats.
Ballarat Winter Festival, headlined by the pop-up ice rink, also returns for the school holidays from June 24.
Borealis, running to October 1, coincides with Hepburn Shire's Winter Sounds music festival and literary event Words in Winter.
