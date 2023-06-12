Ballarat's premier queer arts and culture festival is embracing its dark side with a series of unforgettable events set to spice up your winter solstice.
Brought to you by the volunteers behind Frolic Festival, Dark Rainbow 2023 is the ultimate celebration of queer creativity at its most daring, with immersive exhibitions and performances punctuating three days of temperature-raising revelry.
The second outing for the winter festival, which debuted in 2021, has a theme all about connection.
Treasurer Ty Hancock said the aim was an inclusive, affirming experience that showcased the breadth of talent in the queer community, and provided a more intimate, edgier atmosphere than Frolic's annual summer Pride festival characterised by "light, joy and rainbows".
"This is Ballarat's festival, a celebration of all our wonderful facets," Mr Hancock said.
"Our themes may be bold, they may be dark, they may be unashamedly queer, but they are also undeniably human."
Highlights of this year's program include the 'Queers for Fears' double-feature horror movie screening and the mysterious 'Queer Descent' art experience to be held in a secret underground location.
Events were open to all, Mr Hancock said.
"We invite everyone to join us, regardless of how you identify.
"All we ask is for a spirit of curiosity, an openness to learn, and a bold commitment to allyship.
"At the end of the day, Frolic Dark Rainbow Festival isn't just a festival, it's a statement.
"A statement that says no matter who you are, no matter where you come from, you belong here in Ballarat."
Frolic Dark Rainbow runs from Thursday, June 22 to Saturday, June 24.
People with a passion for events are encouraged to contact the organisers, who are seeking to fill a number of board positions.
For the full program and more information, visit frolicdarkrainbow.com.au
