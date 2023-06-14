The Courier
Basketball Ballarat to implement strict new rules on Friday nights going forward

Greg Gliddon
Updated June 14 2023 - 7:22pm, first published 4:45pm
Hard line measures to be brought into place to combat teenage gangs congregating on Friday nights at Selkirk Stadium
BASKETBALL Ballarat will implement strict new rules around attendances on Friday nights at Selkirk Stadium to stop louts causing issues, which has become common place in recent weeks.

