The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat drivers unhappy with CellOPark app for alleged incorrect charges

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
June 24 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ballarat drivers are concerned phantom parking fees are cheating them out of hard-earned money.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.