Ballarat Marathon launch a chance to activate community, leaders say

Melanie Whelan
Melanie Whelan
Updated July 6 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 5:00pm
Emerging runners Ebony Howes, Charlotte Streat, Amali Torney and Cody Torney help launch Ballarat Marathon. Picture by Lachlan Bence
A WORLD-class running festival sets the scene to share this city's history and activate the community in a way to rival the big calendar events, City of Ballarat councillor Samantha McIntosh says.

