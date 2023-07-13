While $100,000 has been raised for a Ballarat SleepBus, it has faced delays for the next stage of the project.
Future Shapers raised the money in late 2022 but fundraising continues to go toward the ongoing upkeep and servicing of the bus.
On behalf of Future Shapers 2022, Bicarra Gazanis said Ballarat Sleep Bus was aimed to be ready by the end of winter.
"SleepBus founder Simon Rowe has provided a recent update on his website - a bus was allocated but was found to not be suitable, however he does have a bus allocated to Ballarat now," Ms Gazanis said.
"Simon and his team are currently working on the Bundaberg SleepBus, and then Ballarat will be the next one. He aims to have this done by the end of winter, but that relies on everything falling into place."
A SleepBus is equipped with 20 partially sound proofed pods, with each room being fitted with a television broadcasting free-to-air programs as well as a separate channel dedicated to airing the details of relevant welfare services in the area.
The goal for ongoing upkeep is $50,000.
Sleep Buses in Maroochydore, Melbourne and Sydney have been hailed successes in helping provide shelter for people living rough on the street.
For those interested in donating to the Future Shapers fundraising campaign visit https://www.sleepbus.org/fundraisers/homelessnesscentralhighlands
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
