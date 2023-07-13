The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Have Your Say

Still no movement on Ballarat bus review despite repeated calls from leaders

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
July 14 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ballarat is still waiting for definitive news about a bus network review, and as the city grows, the strain on the system is increasing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.