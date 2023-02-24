The Courier
Have Your Say

Ballarat bus network not reviewed despite Victorian government promises

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
February 25 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Naomi Blood, Imogen Blood, two years old, and John Blood in front of their now defunct bus stop on Victoria Street. Picture by Kate Healy

Ballarat's bus network is at breaking point, as people across the city grow increasingly dissatisfied with the system.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.