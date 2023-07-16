The Courier
Naked photo shoot, giant golden monkey get visitors in the shot for Foto Biennale

By Michelle Smith
July 16 2023 - 4:00pm
A nude photo shoot to empower women in Ballarat's CBD is one of the most extreme ways visitors can get involved with the Ballarat International Foto Biennale when it opens next month.

Local News

